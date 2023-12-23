Santa Rita de Cássia fails to take third place in Girabola

Santa Rita de Cássia failed this Wednesday, 20th, in the city of Uíge, to take 3rd place in the Girabola2023/24 First Division National Football Championship, drawing (1-1) against Desportivo da Huíla, in a challenge of the 9th round.

The first goal of the match was scored by Malamba II, in the 15th minute, with a strong shot from the penalty area. In response, the local team equalized in the 44th minute of the first half, with a goal scored by full-back Jaime.

With this result, Santa Rita remains in tenth place, now with 10 points, against 12 points for Desportivo da Huíla, in third place. If they won the game they would have 12 points, one more in relation to the teams of Petro de Luanda, Wiliete and Desportivo da Huíla.

The Catholic team, which scored one point, took advantage of the home advantage to beat the soldiers from the southern region and move up to third place in the competition.

The first half was one of stops and responses, with the defenses getting the better of the attacks that were barely accomplished by both teams, despite having scored.

In the second half, the picture was the same, but with more determined Catholics.