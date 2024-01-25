Santiago de Cali, headquarters of the first Destination Tourism Summit in Health, Wellness and International Medicine 2024

#Santiago #Cali #headquarters #Destination #Tourism #Summit #Health #Wellness #International #Medicine

During September 24, 25 and 26, 2024, Cali will be the official headquarters of the Expo Medical Tour or the first Destination Tourism Summit in Health, Wellness and International Medicine 2024, which will be held at the Pacific Valley Events Center.

This event will bring together health care providers, tourism experts, government authorities, professional associations and other relevant actors, with whom a broad agenda of the health sector will be discussed.

“This is excellent news for all the people of Cali and Valle del Cauca because it is a way to reaffirm the vocation in health that our destination has, and thus be able to position ourselves nationally and internationally as a benchmark for health and tourism,” highlighted Catalina García, director of the Bureau, who confirmed that the city disputed this venue with Cartagena, but managed to keep this event thanks to the work that has been done to promote Cali as a medical destination.

At this Summit, there will be presentations, a commercial exhibition and exhibitors distributed in 84 stands. Expo Medical Tour has the purpose of promoting Medical Tourism and Mice Tourism, two great bets of the municipal administration.

“A dream that we all long for in the Valle del Cauca region and its capital Santiago de Cali has come true. For the first time, Cali will host 1,500 people to talk about the medical excellence that represents us, we will be welcoming them to talk about the work carried out and to be the spearhead of tourism development in our region. An effort by the Cali-Valle Bureau, the Government of Valle del Cauca and the Mayor’s Office of Santiago de Cali,” said Mabel Lara, Secretary of Tourism of Cali.

It should be noted that Cali is one of the leading destinations for medical tourism nationwide, thanks to its more than 4,500 health institutions that make it a reliable city for aesthetic, dental or medical procedures, which is why one of the mayor’s purposes Alejandro Eder’s goal is to turn Cali into the Houston of Latin America, managing to attract new audiences who come to the city.