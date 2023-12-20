Santiago Giménez reveals the reason why he chose Mexico over Argentina

#Santiago #Giménez #reveals #reason #chose #Mexico #Argentina

Santiago Giménez stated in Star +’s ‘Hugo Sánchez Presenta’ that he feels more Mexican than Argentine, since his football training was developed in the Aztec country

Santiago Gimenez He had to make a decision before he was 20 years old. The scorer of Feyenoord had a call from Argentina and the Mexican representative, he chose the Tricolor above the Albiceleste. Watch the full interview on Hugo Sánchez Presenta on Star +.

“At one point, in the Sub 20, I had the option of going to the Argentine National Team or to the Mexican U-20 National Team, there I had to decide, I did something that I think was the right thing, I am not going to think about what is best for me in the future and I am simply going to decide with my heart. I asked myself that inside, the reality is that I feel more Mexican than Argentine, I arrived when I was two years old and my whole life was in Mexico, I don’t remember when I lived in Argentina and that’s why it was the decision to go with Mexico.” , commented ‘Chaquito’in an interview on the program ‘Hugo Sánchez Presents’ by Star +.

Giménez was born in Argentina, but from the age of two he came to Mexico, because his father, Christian Giménez, signed with the Red Sharks of Veracruz. The training process of basic forces was done in Mexican territory and now he is one of the figures of the Tricolor.

Santiago Giménez celebrating a penalty scored in the Nations League against Honduras. Imago 7

Giménez knew he was going to score the title goal in the Gold Cup

Santiago Gimenez He had five minutes of the Gold Cup final, enough to score the goal that gave the title to the Mexican team. ‘Chaquito’ reveals that he “had already visualized it.”

“In that Gold Cup it wasn’t my turn to start, while we were outside we talked, I visualized myself scoring the goal. I knew I was going to score the winning goal, time passed and I didn’t get involved, it seemed like I was starting to get angry, to feel that hunger. I have five minutes, it doesn’t matter if it’s 90, but I give my best, I go one-on-one, the long shot, it’s not enough for me and I get the goal. I was prepared, not arrogant for being on the bench and I am grateful that he gave me that goal,” commented Santiago Giménez.