Santiago Ormeño would be a brand new reinforcement for Sporting Cristal, they say from Mexico | video | Transfers 2024 | League 1 | SPORTS

The forward of the Peruvian team, Santiago Ormeño, whose pass belongs to Chivas de Guadalajara, would become Sporting Cristal’s reinforcement in attack, replacing the Brazilian Brenner Marlos, in this season of La Liga 1 2024.

Transfer Liga MX reported that the beer club contacted Chivas de Guadalajara in order to obtain a one-year loan for the 29-year-old attacker, with the option to buy him.

But not only Cristal is looking to sign the former FC Juárez attacker. It turned out that Puebla is also looking to have the striker of Peruvian blood with the services.

Last season, Santiago Ormeño only scored one goal with the FC Juárez shirt in seven games.

Sporting Cristal version 2024

If Santiago Ormeño’s arrival at Sporting Cristal were to be concretized, he would be joined by Argentine Santiago Gonzalez and nationals Quembol Guadalupe, Fernando Pacheco and Diego Enriquez.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the Brazilian midfielder Gustavo Cazonatti can make his link with Sporting Cristal official and that the incorporation of the Uruguayan Martín Cauteruccio and the Brazilian Vítor Jacaré will be finalized.

