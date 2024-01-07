São Silvestre de Luanda: sporting event brings together more than three thousand athletes

The sporting event that brings together the largest number of athletes in the country, will pass through the avenues Amílcar Cabral, Revolución de Outubro, Ho-Chi-Minh, Alameda Manuel Van-Dúnem, Largo do Kinaxixi, Rua da Missão, Avenida 4 de Fevereiro, Largo do Baleizão, Rua Francisco das Necessidades and goal at Estádio dos Coqueiros.

The winner of the last edition, Kenyan Raphael Oleki, with a time of 31 minutes, only arrives in Luanda today around noon. According to Bernardo João, issues related to connecting flights are the basis for the long distance runner’s late arrival.

It remains to be seen whether the title holder will be up to the challenge, given the wear and tear that this type of event entails.

Experts recommend that, to mitigate these consequences, athletes should plan trips in advance, considering recovery time, gradually adjusting to new time zones, in addition to maintaining adequate hydration and taking care of nutrition.

Strategies such as adapting to the new environment, performing light exercise upon arrival and maintaining good sleep hygiene are also important. Ultimately, a careful, individualized approach is essential to optimizing performance after a long ride before a ten-kilometer competition.

At national level, eyes are on António Teko, assigned to Núcleo Bichos do Mato, after climbing to second place on the podium last year, being 18 seconds away from winning. Alexandre João from Interclube (third place), as well as his teammate, Ernestina Paulino, who beat the competition in the 66th edition and climbed to first place on the podium.

Saturday, during the press conference, held in the auditorium of the Angolan Football Federation, which marked the end of preparations, the foreign athletes, both sexes, who were already in national territory, were presented.

They are: Helean Johannes, Daniel Paulus (Namibia), Abraham Baraki (Ethiopia), Rutendo Myahora, Moses Tarakinnyu (Zimbabwe), Rita Francisco, Nazareno Domingos and Laíssa Manuel (Mozambique). Arriving yesterday were representatives from Mauritius, Somalia, and today Kenyan athletes.

World Athletics surveyor João Antunes is in Luanda to supervise the route and give international approval to the traditional race.

On the other hand, four Angolans are benefiting from similar training being given by João Antunes in order for the country to become independent of route meters.

Delegations from the provinces of Huíla, Benguela, Huambo, Malanje, Bié, Cabinda, Uíge, and others are yet to be confirmed.

According to Bernardo João, each province must be represented by two athletes each, one male athlete, one female athlete and a head of delegation or coach.

“If they want to increase the level of representation, they must pay for the travel and stay of each extra member. It is an open event, and each association is free to bring as many athletes as they wish”, said the president of the Angolan Athletics Federation.

In recent days, the Federation’s organizing committee and technicians from the Provincial Government of Luanda carried out four inspections of the route, and in Bernardo João’s opinion, the route is up to the task of hosting the race.

