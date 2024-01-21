Sarah Ferguson (64) has skin cancer | Royals

#Sarah #Ferguson #skin #cancer #Royals

Sarah Ferguson (64) has been diagnosed with skin cancer. The Duchess of York has had a mole removed, revealing that it is melanoma. British media reported this on Sunday evening.

The news comes months after Ferguson was previously treated for breast cancer. A spokesperson told The Sun: “Following her breast cancer diagnosis this summer, she has now been diagnosed with melanoma. This was in response to a dermatologist who had several moles examined.”

He added: “It is currently being investigated further to ensure this has been detected at an early stage.” The person speaking on behalf of Ferguson also says that it is a stressful period for Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, but that she remains positive. “She believes her experiences highlight the importance of checking moles regularly.”

Ferguson, 64, reported in June that she had been treated for breast cancer and had an amputation.

