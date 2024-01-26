Sarah Ferguson seen at hospital: doing well | Royals

#Sarah #Ferguson #hospital #Royals

Sarah Ferguson is doing “well.” According to The Telegraph, the Duchess of York said this to some interested parties on Thursday when she left the King Edward VII Hospital in London. It was announced on Sunday that Ferguson had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

“I’m doing well, thank you,” said the Duchess as she left the hospital, where dermatologist Catherine Borysiewicz was treating her. After her short health update, her driver led the Duchess away from the interested parties.

Last Monday, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife also indicated that she was doing well, via Instagram. On Sunday, a spokesperson for Ferguson announced that she had been found to have malignant melanoma. The news came six months after she was treated for breast cancer. According to the spokesperson, the 64-year-old duchess is “in good spirits.”

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  Home Alone star taken to hospital in critical condition | RTL Boulevard

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Exonerations and appointments: PR once again changes the central structure of the State –
Exonerations and appointments: PR once again changes the central structure of the State –
Posted on
Liability system of textile producers – incentive for innovations in textile processing
Liability system of textile producers – incentive for innovations in textile processing
Posted on
The attack took place on private, unfenced land, where ASPA had no powers / The Local Police of Bucharest and Sector 6, accused of not having intervened
The attack took place on private, unfenced land, where ASPA had no powers / The Local Police of Bucharest and Sector 6, accused of not having intervened
Posted on
Australian Open 2024 semi-finals: Djokovic v Sinner and Medvedev v Zverev – live | Australian Open 2024
Australian Open 2024 semi-finals: Djokovic v Sinner and Medvedev v Zverev – live | Australian Open 2024
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News