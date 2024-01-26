Sarah Ferguson seen at hospital: doing well | Royals

#Sarah #Ferguson #hospital #Royals

Sarah Ferguson is doing “well.” According to The Telegraph, the Duchess of York said this to some interested parties on Thursday when she left the King Edward VII Hospital in London. It was announced on Sunday that Ferguson had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

“I’m doing well, thank you,” said the Duchess as she left the hospital, where dermatologist Catherine Borysiewicz was treating her. After her short health update, her driver led the Duchess away from the interested parties.

Last Monday, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife also indicated that she was doing well, via Instagram. On Sunday, a spokesperson for Ferguson announced that she had been found to have malignant melanoma. The news came six months after she was treated for breast cancer. According to the spokesperson, the 64-year-old duchess is “in good spirits.”

