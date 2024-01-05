Saras (-6.2%) the worst in the MidCap

#Saras #worst #MidCap

Saras recorded the worst performance of the day at MidCap. The title lost 6.16% at 1.5165 euros, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 1.5005 euros and a maximum of 1.5735 euros. High volumes: over 21.5 million shares changed hands throughout the day.

From internal dealing communications released by Borsa Italiana we learn that between 11 and 29 December 2023 the shareholder Urion Holdings (Malta) Limited sold 16.74 million shares of the refining company listed on MidCap at a weighted average price of 1.6235 euros. The share sold by the partner represents 1.76% of Saras’ capital.

This writing is written for informational purposes only, can be modified at any time and cannot be considered a solicitation for public savings. The website does not guarantee the correctness and does not assume responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.

Also Read:  "Sharing value in companies": what does this bill discussed this Monday in the National Assembly provide?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

SSM influenza vaccine in the Uruapan Center
SSM influenza vaccine in the Uruapan Center
Posted on
The golden music newcomer suffered from depression early and took 12 pills a day to save his mother. He spent all his savings and only had 5 yuan left in his account – Entertainment – Zhongshi News Network
The golden music newcomer suffered from depression early and took 12 pills a day to save his mother. He spent all his savings and only had 5 yuan left in his account – Entertainment – Zhongshi News Network
Posted on
A. Duda’s account contains direct words about his “wife” and her body parts
A. Duda’s account contains direct words about his “wife” and her body parts
Posted on
Dacia is preparing a killer of VW Golf and Skoda Octavia ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
Dacia is preparing a killer of VW Golf and Skoda Octavia ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News