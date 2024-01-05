Saras (-6.2%) the worst in the MidCap

#Saras #worst #MidCap

Saras recorded the worst performance of the day at MidCap. The title lost 6.16% at 1.5165 euros, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 1.5005 euros and a maximum of 1.5735 euros. High volumes: over 21.5 million shares changed hands throughout the day.

From internal dealing communications released by Borsa Italiana we learn that between 11 and 29 December 2023 the shareholder Urion Holdings (Malta) Limited sold 16.74 million shares of the refining company listed on MidCap at a weighted average price of 1.6235 euros. The share sold by the partner represents 1.76% of Saras’ capital.

This writing is written for informational purposes only, can be modified at any time and cannot be considered a solicitation for public savings. The website does not guarantee the correctness and does not assume responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.