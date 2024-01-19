Sarazen wins the downhill skiing stage of the Kitzbiel PK stage – Winter sports – Sportacentrs.com

#Sarazen #wins #downhill #skiing #stage #Kitzbiel #stage #Winter #sports #Sportacentrs.com

Sarazen, who won the super-G in the Swiss city of Wengen last week and finished second in both downhills, clocked one minute and 55.75 seconds over the 3.3 kilometer course to become the first French athlete in 27 years to win the event at the prestigious course.

Italian Florian Schieder was second, just five hundredths of a second behind, finishing second in the downhill for the second year in a row. These are his only places on the World Cup podium in his career.

Overall leader Swiss Marko Odermats was third in the 57-athlete race, losing 0.34 seconds to Sarazen and one-hundredth of a second ahead of American Ryan Cochran-Siegle.

“The Streif circuit is like a good action movie – thrilling to the end,” says Austrian bodybuilder and actor, former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who always watches the race in person.

Actor Michael Fassbender and American politician John Kerry also watched the competition in the stands, this year the downhill competition was held on this track for the 84th time. The first downhill competition was held in Kitzbühel in 1931.

On the Hahnenkamm mountain track, athletes already reach a speed of 100 kilometers per hour in the first five seconds, and later the speed increases by another 40 kilometers per hour.

“I have so much respect for these athletes,” said Irish-German actor Fassbender.

the previous time the Frenchman finished first in the downhill in Kitzbühel in 1997, when Liks Alfans won the downhill in Kitzbühel for the third time.

Also Read:  The year 2023 in luge sports will end with the Latvian Cup - Winter sports - Sportacentrs.com

“He’s pushing me out of history,” Alfan said.

The 26-year-old Odermats strengthened his position at the top of the overall standings with the third place, accumulating 1076 points and ahead of Sarazena by 516 points.

Austrian Marko Schwartz and Norwegian Alexander Omods Kilde occupy the third and fourth positions, but both will not compete again this season due to injuries.

Resources used:
YEARS

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Ski jumping qualification: Wellinger also strong in Zakopane
Ski jumping qualification: Wellinger also strong in Zakopane
Posted on
Italian study proves: eating pasta really makes you happy
Italian study proves: eating pasta really makes you happy
Posted on
Until now, he kept it a secret, but now Márk Lakatos has revealed how old he is
Until now, he kept it a secret, but now Márk Lakatos has revealed how old he is
Posted on
Energetics lead for good and bad in a session with undefined feelings
Energetics lead for good and bad in a session with undefined feelings
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News