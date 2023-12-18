Sasha Ilic’s team beat Panathinaikos

#Sasha #Ilics #team #beat #Panathinaikos

Greek team Atromitos, led by former CSKA coach Sascha Ilic, defeated Panathinaikos 3-2 in the 14th round and left PAOK, who beat Asteras Tripolis 4-1 earlier today, on top.

Thus, Kiril Despodov and his teammates remained in 1st place with 32 points, Panathinaikos has 31. AEK, who plays tomorrow, is in 3rd position with 30.

Atromitos, still unbeaten under Sasha Ilitch, were looking for a big win and undoubtedly found it. Thus, in seven games at the head of the blue-white team, Ilić has 4 wins and 3 draws. The turnaround was impressive after Panathinaikos took the lead with a well-taken penalty from Fotis Ioannidis, the blue-and-whites from Peristeri district now have 15 points and are in 9th place out of 14 teams. It should be noted, however, that the visitors’ goalkeeper Luca Brignoli made many and increasingly serious mistakes, with which he made it as easy as possible for Ilić’s players.

Eder González equalized in the 45th+2nd minute. Kunde took a free kick, the goalkeeper and defenders froze for some reason and Eder González outran everyone to equalize. After the break, Nikolaos Vergos and Gaetan Robail turned the tide with two more goals in Brignoli’s goal. For the second goal, Eder González assisted the goal scorer, and Brignoli started to go against him, then stopped, finally decided to return to the goal and thus made it as easy as possible for the home team. Another penalty converted by Ioannidis in the 93rd minute shaped the final score.

“It was a great win against one of the best teams in the league. I’m proud of my players, they did everything very well. They fought, they were stable and they had a high fighting spirit throughout the game,” Ilic was happy. The match, like all others in Greece, was played without fans as a measure to limit violence in the stadiums.

