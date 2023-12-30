Sasha Meneghel’s husband is rushed to hospital and his diagnosis is revealed

João Lucas, 23 years old, ended up in the hospital this Friday (29). Sasha Meneghel’s husband had had lower back pain for almost a week, which raised suspicions that it could be a serious problem. He underwent a medical evaluation at a private health center and underwent tests to identify the source of the problem.

On his Instagram profile, Sasha Meneghel’s husband declared that he was released to continue care at home. The tests would have indicated pain in the lower back due to a genetic issue, as the pop singer’s father, ex-gospel, you also feel uncomfortable frequently. The problem arose after exercising during Christmas.

“Thank God everything is fine now. I had a lot of pain in my lower back. I think I messed up, anyway. These days when we celebrated Christmas, I wakeboarded, ran, did a lot of physical exercise and then it went bad. I was in a lot of pain, everything was stuck, I hadn’t slept for four nights of pain.”said in a video posted on Instagram.

The husband of Sasha Meneghel he vented in Stories about the discomfort he felt. “In my case, after the tests, it is a genetic issue, my father always had it and I also have it. That’s it, you have to take care of it, but it’s a very annoying pain, one of the worst I’ve ever had.”he added, who recently started investing in the diverse music scene after leaving the religious artistic side aside.

