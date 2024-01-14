Satellites picked up mysterious waves from space. Scientists already have an idea of ​​what it could be

Strange radio waves kept astronomers awake for several years. The phenomenon, first discovered and described in 2019, occupies a space in the universe the size of several galaxies. But now they have a theory that could explain where the unimaginably huge radio waves came from.

When astronomers discovered a mysterious phenomenon in deep space in 2019, they had no idea what they were looking at. The strange radio waves were in the shape of a large sphere on the recording devices. Waves surrounded the gigantic space, which even the galaxies that formed in its center could fit, writes the Mirror portal.

The cosmic mystery got its explanation this year. According to the theories of scientists from the University of California in San Diego, these are the remains of huge cosmic explosions. According to astronomers, these could have taken place billions of years ago.

The strange radio waves are supposed to be traces of a gigantic supernova, i.e. an exploding star. During explosions, the so-called stellar wind flies out of them, i.e. strong radio radiation, which, for example, our Sun also emits to a lesser extent. However, this situation is unimaginably bigger, reports the Space portal.

However, the supernova, the effects of which scientists are observing, was not made up of just one star, but several. If the cluster of stars is close enough to each other, the supernova can push the stellar wind not only from the exploding star, but also from the surrounding ones. “A group of stars exploded in the observed galaxy. The supernova ended about a billion years ago,” said astronomer Alison Coil, whose team came up with the theory, according to the Mirror portal.

Although the explosion ended before the dinosaurs appeared on Earth, its traces are still visible in space. The stellar wind, which is the source of the observable radio waves, is still hurtling through space at more than 2,000 kilometers per second.

