Saudi Arabia joined BRICS | 24.hu

They continue to maintain a strong relationship with the United States, but try to go their own way, they said.

Saudi Arabia has officially joined the BRICS group of countries, Saudi state television reported on Tuesday.

The Saudi Foreign Minister, Feisal bin Farhan al Saud according to the prince, the BRICS group is a beneficial and important channel for strengthening economic cooperation.

The minister announced last August that the kingdom would study the details before the planned accession date of January 1 in order to make the right decision. Saudi Arabia’s entry comes amid geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, as well as China’s growing influence within the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia maintains strong ties with the United States, but at the same time is trying to go its own way amid concerns that Washington is less committed to the security of the Persian Gulf than in the past.

China, Saudi Arabia’s biggest oil buyer, has called on the BRICS countries to recruit new members so that they can become a counterweight to the West.

Six countries – Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates – were invited at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August to join Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa on January 1, 2024. for booking country group. Argentina indicated in November of last year that it would not join the BRICS group.

(MTI)

