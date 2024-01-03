Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, Officially Joins China and Russia

#Saudi #Arabia #Joins #BRICS #Officially #Joins #China #Russia

Wednesday, 03 Jan 2024 13:03 IWST

Saudi Arabia has officially joined the economic bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS). (iStock/kutaytanir).

Arab Saudi officially joins the Brazilian economic bloc, RussiaIndia, Chinaand South Africa (BRICS).

This announcement was made by Saudi Arabian State TV on Tuesday (2/1) local time. If true, this also confirms the statement made by Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud the other day.

“Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the BRICS group was a ‘useful and important channel’ for strengthening economic cooperation,” as reported by , Tuesday (2/1).

In August 2023, the Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister said that they would study the details of opportunities to enter BRICS. Faisal promised that Saudi Arabia would announce the right decision in early January 2024.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s entry occurred amidst geopolitical tensions between the United States (US) and China. Saudi’s closeness to China is said to make Uncle Sam’s country nervous.

Although China and others’ efforts to expand their influence were not completely successful. This is demonstrated by Argentina canceling its membership in BRICS.

Quoting Al Jazeera, Argentina’s decision was written in a letter signed on December 22 2023 and only released seven days later. This decision also answers the campaign promises of Argentine President Javier Milei, who was just inaugurated at the end of last year.

Javier Milei told the five BRICS members that now is not the right time for Argentina to join the new economic bloc. However, he said that Argentina was still trying to build bilateral relations more intensively.

“(The current approach) differs in many aspects from the approach of previous governments,” wrote Javier Milei’s letter to BRICS members.

“In this case, the decision agreed upon by the previous government will be reviewed,” added the statement.

