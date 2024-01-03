Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, Officially Joins China and Russia

#Saudi #Arabia #Joins #BRICS #Officially #Joins #China #Russia

CNN Indonesia

Wednesday, 03 Jan 2024 13:03 IWST

Saudi Arabia has officially joined the economic bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS). (iStock/kutaytanir).

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia

Arab Saudi officially joins the Brazilian economic bloc, RussiaIndia, Chinaand South Africa (BRICS).

This announcement was made by Saudi Arabian State TV on Tuesday (2/1) local time. If true, this also confirms the statement made by Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud the other day.

“Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the BRICS group was a ‘useful and important channel’ for strengthening economic cooperation,” as reported by , Tuesday (2/1).

In August 2023, the Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister said that they would study the details of opportunities to enter BRICS. Faisal promised that Saudi Arabia would announce the right decision in early January 2024.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s entry occurred amidst geopolitical tensions between the United States (US) and China. Saudi’s closeness to China is said to make Uncle Sam’s country nervous.

Although China and others’ efforts to expand their influence were not completely successful. This is demonstrated by Argentina canceling its membership in BRICS.

Quoting Al Jazeera, Argentina’s decision was written in a letter signed on December 22 2023 and only released seven days later. This decision also answers the campaign promises of Argentine President Javier Milei, who was just inaugurated at the end of last year.

Javier Milei told the five BRICS members that now is not the right time for Argentina to join the new economic bloc. However, he said that Argentina was still trying to build bilateral relations more intensively.

Also Read:  China and Russia fulfilled their goal ahead of schedule ᐉ News from Fakti.bg - World

“(The current approach) differs in many aspects from the approach of previous governments,” wrote Javier Milei’s letter to BRICS members.

“In this case, the decision agreed upon by the previous government will be reviewed,” added the statement.

(skt/agt)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

TV review | Dating on a raft and musing about Stalin
TV review | Dating on a raft and musing about Stalin
Posted on
Former Aargau footballer Kay Voser comes out as schizophrenic
Former Aargau footballer Kay Voser comes out as schizophrenic
Posted on
Tinnitus is a major problem for many students: ‘There is actually no treatment that solves the complaints’
Tinnitus is a major problem for many students: ‘There is actually no treatment that solves the complaints’
Posted on
‘There was a time when I thought it was out of reach’, CBI will find that Jesna is not a mirage: Tomin J Thachankary – Tomin J Thachankary respond to cbi closure report on jesna missing case- Manorama Online | Malayalam News
‘There was a time when I thought it was out of reach’, CBI will find that Jesna is not a mirage: Tomin J Thachankary – Tomin J Thachankary respond to cbi closure report on jesna missing case- Manorama Online | Malayalam News
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News