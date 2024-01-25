Saudi Arabia plans to allow non-Muslim diplomats to buy alcohol, sources say

#Saudi #Arabia #plans #nonMuslim #diplomats #buy #alcohol #sources

One of the sources said the alcohol “will be sold to non-Muslim diplomats” who used to import alcohol through diplomatic mail.

Alcohol was banned in Saudi Arabia in 1952, shortly after one of King Abdulaziz’s sons shot dead a British diplomat while intoxicated.

Rumors have swirled for years that alcohol would be available for purchase in Saudi Arabia as part of a series of social reforms under the Vision 2030 program. They were undertaken by the heir to the throne and de facto ruler of the kingdom, Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Mohamed bin Salman).

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Saudi government, the authorities are seeking to introduce “a new regulatory framework (…) to combat illegal trade in alcohol goods and products received by diplomatic missions”.

The statement added that “the new process will focus on the allocation of specific quantities of alcohol goods entering the Kingdom to end the previous unregulated process which left the exchange of such goods uncontrolled in the Kingdom.”

However, most of the 32 million For Saudis, who have limited access to alcohol, this will not mean much change.

According to Saudi Arabian law, drinking or possessing alcohol is punishable by fines, imprisonment, public flogging, and deportation for foreigners.

Last year, Saudi Arabia was awarded the rights to host Expo 2030 and the 2034 World Cup, fueling talk that the alcohol ban could be lifted, or at least weakened, with reservations in places like the planned futuristic megalopolis.

However, given that alcohol is prohibited in Islam, the issue remains highly sensitive in a country that has the religion’s holiest sites in the cities of Mecca and Medina.

Saudi officials in recent years have dismissed any suggestion of a major change in policy.

“The short answer is: we will continue to abide by the current laws,” Deputy Tourism Minister Princess Haifa al Saud said when asked directly about it at the 2022 Davos World Economic Forum.

