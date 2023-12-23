Saudi Arabia still dreams of having Messi in the future

#Saudi #Arabia #dreams #Messi #future

Nowadays the possibility of seeing Lionel Messi in a team after his time with Inter Miami in the MLS seems distant, since everything indicates that the Argentine star can hang up his boots once his relationship with the Herons ends in the American football.

However, Saudi Arabian football still trusts that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and world champion with Argentina can still reach their growing league and give them some final glimpses in the future.

In an interview with the SPL portal of Saudi Arabia, Michael Emenalo, who works as director of the Saudi League, revealed his desire to have Leo Messi once the Argentine ends his relationship with the Herons, a situation that today seems complicated , due to the commitments that he will surely have once his contract on the fields comes to an end.

“We know for sure that, if Messi continues to have the desire and ambition to play and is willing to do so in Saudi Arabia, we will be able to find him a club where he can express his abilities. It’s a posibility. If he wants to come here, we will work hard to find him a club,” explained Michael Emenalo.

Until when does Messi have a contract with Inter Miami?

Given Saudi Arabia’s desire to acquire Messi’s services in the future, it should be noted that this possibility seems quite distant today.

Well, Messi has a contract with Inter Miami for the next two and a half years, that is, until 2025, although there is the option of one more year, so his stay with the Herons could extend until 2026 after the World Cup.

Furthermore, recently the signing of Luis Suárez has reunited the lethal former Barcelona duo, a situation that, combined with Messi’s high salary, would complicate his departure, despite the fact that for Saudi football, the economic issue does not seem to represent any issue.

