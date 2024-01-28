Saudi Arabia’s electric car dreams collide with harsh reality

#Saudi #Arabias #electric #car #dreams #collide #harsh #reality

The Kingdom has great ambitions to become a regional electric vehicle hub, but currently lacks the necessary infrastructure and raw materials

Saudi Arabia has poured billions of dollars into trying to become a regional hub for electric vehicles and overcoming a number of hurdles, including a lack of charging infrastructure, talent and raw materials, as it seeks to catch up in the global race to extract maximum profit from the developing new industry, writes .

As part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s broader plan to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from hydrocarbons and create jobs, Riyadh has invested at least $10 billion in US-based Lucid Motors, created the Ceer brand, and built electromobile metals plant.

Saudi Arabia’s $700 billion Public Investment Fund (PIF) plans for the country to produce 500,000 electric cars a year by 2030, up from a target of 150,000 in 2026.

Yet by December, the Kingdom’s only car factory, which opened in September 2023, had assembled about 800 cars based on kits shipped from Arizona.

The country’s problems in attracting car companies continue to cast a shadow over Riyadh’s plans.

Japanese car group Toyota Motor Corp. rejected a deal with the Kingdom in 2019, citing high labor costs, a lack of local suppliers and a small domestic market.

As the world tries to distance itself from the oil-powered cars that have fueled Saudi Arabia’s economy for decades, analysts believe such obstacles remain as competition intensifies.

“There is tremendous competition that the country will face in the face of established manufacturing facilities and established supply chains,” said Gaurav Batra, an analyst at EY with a focus on automotive.

Saudi Arabia Targets Domestic Electric Vehicle Production by 2030

China currently dominates the new supply chain as well as electric vehicle manufacturing.

China’s BYD became the world’s largest electric car maker after overtaking Tesla in sales late last year, despite the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which aims to direct investment to create a more sustainable economy. -low carbon emissions, could channel tens of billions into electric car production in the US industry.

Need to build local industry

For Saudi Arabia, one of the biggest difficulties is attracting auto component manufacturers, as the country does not have a local industry to supply parts.

The Ceer brand, a joint venture between PIF and Taiwanese company Foxconn, plans to launch its first car by 2025, but has yet to build its factory.

A source familiar with Ceer’s plans told it was unlikely the company would launch a vehicle before 2026.

Analysts are also skeptical in this regard.

“We do not believe in these high production numbers, because such production will require significant exports from the region,” points out Tatyana Hristova, an expert at S&P Global Mobility. “It’s possible, but we don’t expect it to happen within our forecast horizon,” she adds.

In October, South Korean carmaker Hyundai and PIF announced a joint venture to build an internal combustion engine and electric vehicle factory that, together with Lucid and Ceer, will create a cluster of factories in the so-called economic city of King Abdullah 100 km north of Jeddah.

