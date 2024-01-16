Saudi diplomacy: the Palestinian state may be established

“We agree that peace in the region includes peace for Israel,

but this can only be achieved through the peace of the Palestinians, through the creation of a Palestinian state

– he said.

The head of Saudi diplomacy also said that Riyadh is working in cooperation with the US government to achieve regional peace inherent in the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, “which is even more timely in terms of the Gaza conflict“.

Israel was first recognized in the region by Egypt in 1979, followed by Jordan in 1994. Subsequently, in 2020, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco also established diplomatic relations with it.

However, the rapprochement between the Jewish state and Saudi Arabia “frozen” because of the October 7 attack on Israel by the extremist Palestinian organization Hamas, and subsequent Israeli retaliation against the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

