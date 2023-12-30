Saudi Finds Gold Fields in Makkah Region

#Saudi #Finds #Gold #Fields #Makkah #Region

Hidayatullah.com—The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced the discovery of new gold fields. This gold field was discovered in an area 100 kilometers south of the Mansourah Massarah mine, Al Khurmah administrative area in the Makkah region.

A Saudi Arabian Mining company, better known as Maaden, said it had discovered many areas rich in gold, showing the potential to expand mining of the precious metal in Al Khurmah, as reported by the Saudi Gazette Friday (29/12/2023).

The mining giant said in a statement that this was the first discovery under an extensive exploration program launched in 2022.

Mansourah Massarah is the newest, largest and most technologically advanced gold mine in Saudi Arabia.

The results of drilling at several locations in Uruq South are the first significant findings from the company’s extensive exploration program launched in 2022, which aims to build the Maaden production pipeline.

This new discovery has similar geological and chemical characteristics to the Mansourah Massarah deposit, where there are known gold reserves of nearly 7 million ounces at the end of 2023 and a production capacity of 250,000 ounces per year.

The company said drilling results had identified a potential 125-kilometer impact with significant potential to become a major world-class gold belt in Saudi Arabia.

The new discovery also supports the company’s ambition to turn mining into the third pillar of the Saudi economy.

Maaden Chief Executive Officer, Robert Wilt, said the discovery had the potential to become a world gold discovery center and was part of the company’s growth strategy.

“Last year, Maaden embarked on one of the largest exploration programs in the world. “This discovery is a significant demonstration of the untapped potential of Saudi Arabia’s mineral resources, supporting the country’s diversification in line with Vision 2030 and making mining the third pillar of the Saudi economy,” said Robert Wilt.

For your information, 67 percent of Maaden’s shares are owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), a government wealth fund and the largest mining company in the Gulf region.*