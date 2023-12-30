Saudi nutrition consultant Abdul Aziz Al-Othman reveals that artificial sweeteners cause cancer

#Saudi #nutrition #consultant #Abdul #Aziz #AlOthman #reveals #artificial #sweeteners #cancer

Clinical nutrition consultant Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Othman answered the questions raised by many about artificial sweeteners causing cancer in the long term.

During the television interview on Al-Ikhbariya channel, Al-Othman explained the validity of what is being circulated, saying: “We must take the information from its correct sources, and sometimes some people work hard because of information they have and spread it to people and cause confusion, and the information on these topics is clear and frank.”

Al-Othman added: “Artificial sweeteners are safe in some sense, as they pose a risk to humans, whether from a chemical standpoint, such as the presence of some harmful substances such as plastic, or the presence of germs or bacteria.”

Al-Othman concluded his speech by saying: “Artificial sweeteners are an unhealthy product and have not been proven to cause cancer, but the World Health Organization has advised avoiding them because they have effects on the chances of heart disease and stroke.”

