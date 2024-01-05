Save Up To $1,020 on Samsung’s Latest Galaxy S24 Lineup by Reserving Now. – BisnisUpdate.com

#Save #Samsungs #Latest #Galaxy #S24 #Lineup #Reserving #BisnisUpdate.com

Samsung will soon launch its newest flagship. The upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup will be showcased at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is scheduled to take place on January 17. Its predecessor, the Galaxy S23, was the best premium Android phone currently available, and we expect the latest flagship to impress as well.

If you’re ready to get your first chance to order the newest device, you won’t want to miss this deal. Right now, the company is allowing you to reserve your chance to pre-order the latest Galaxy smartphone, and they’re sweetening up the deal by offering a $50 Samsung credit and up to an additional $970 off for those who want to lock in their order before the Unpacked event.

If you’re a Samsung fan, this is a great opportunity to secure your spot to order a new phone and earn extra credit to use when shopping at Samsung’s online store. All you need to do to qualify is submit your name and email address on Samsung’s ordering site. We hope that orders will start soon after the Unpacked event at the end of this month. And even if you’ve booked your place now, there’s no obligation to continue if you decide not to purchase later, so it’s definitely worth signing up if you’re interested.

As noted in the small text on Samsung’s site, the company will also offer free storage capacity upgrades during the ordering phase as it has done for previous launches, and additional Samsung credits may also be provided depending on the type of device purchased during ordering. These two factors make it more profitable to order early.

However, there is an important note in this offer. Received order credits cannot be used to purchase an already ordered Galaxy S24, so you must use them to purchase additional Samsung products when you place your order. This means you’ll want to use it to buy accessories like cases, chargers, and other items, but not the device itself. If you don’t use all of it, any remaining credits will be forfeited, so keep that in mind when you shop. Trade-in credits, on the other hand, will be deducted from the up-front cost of the device you purchased.

