Save up to 166 euros per year on your health insurance: ‘Choose the ‘sister’ of a larger brand’ | Money

#Save #euros #year #health #insurance #Choose #sister #larger #brand #Money

With videoIt’s time again to switch health insurance. How do you choose the most affordable health insurance from the approximately 60 different policies? And is it actually worth it to switch insurance and what can be saved? Program maker Mike Megens explains it for you in this video. “For many people, basic insurance is enough.”

Money Editorial Dec. 16 2023

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Science has determined what a man’s ideal buttocks should look like
Science has determined what a man’s ideal buttocks should look like
Posted on
WntResearch co-founder: “Saw that Foxy-5 inhibited the amount of cancer stem cells”
WntResearch co-founder: “Saw that Foxy-5 inhibited the amount of cancer stem cells”
Posted on
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Posted on
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News