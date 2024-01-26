Saveta Bogdan, coveted by young men

#Saveta #Bogdan #coveted #young #men

At 78, the beloved artist is enjoying life to the fullest. Saveta Bogdan has a relationship with a lawyer, but despite this, proposals from suitors are not lacking. Recently, the well-known popular music performer was proposed by a young man.

Saveta Bogdan divides her life between the stage and her relationship with her beloved lawyer. The artist claims that the man conquers her every day, surprising her with various expensive gifts. Although she is thoroughly enjoying this relationship, the popular music performer has no shortage of suitors.

Saveta Bogdan, syrupy statements about married life

The well-known folk music performer continues to enjoy success. Despite having reached the age of 78, Saveta Bogdan does not abandon her musical career.

The artist continues to dedicate herself to the stage, but also takes care of her life partner. The beloved singer is in a relationship with a lawyer. Saveta Bogdan confessed that he surprises her as often as possible, not necessarily on Valentine’s Day or on other special occasions.

“Valentine’s Day is coming, I’m going to have a Dragobete show. I have the lawyer, I have been with him for many years. I’m not walking around 10 gates now, I’m staying with only one person. But he’s with his, I’m with mine, I don’t really have time for him. He brought me 45 roses.

I really like red roses, but I scolded him for spending all his money on roses. I also went to the church and filled the church with roses. He will bring it to me on Valentine’s Day, probably,” said the artist.

Saveta Bogdan. Photo source: Youtube

What would he do with a million euros?

Although she has lived a carefree life, the beloved artist does not forget the poor. The well-known popular music performer claims that if she received an impressive amount, she would not think twice and would share all the money with the poor.

“If someone came to me tomorrow with a million euros to give me as a gift, I would give them all to the poor. I would walk the street and wherever I saw beggars, I would give them every penny. I would share them all, I wouldn’t even need 5 bucks. I would give them to the poor, to children’s homes, to old people’s homes. I have everything I need. I want nothing more than to be healthy,” she added.

Saveta Bogdan, proposals from

Saveta Bogdan. Photo source: EVZ Archive

a younger man

Although she has a stable relationship with her current partner, the beloved artist is still hurt by young men. She revealed that she was recently contacted by a mysterious gentleman who made her an unexpected proposal.

“On my birthday, a guy called me and said he wanted to meet. He said he wanted to go out for coffee together. I asked him how old he was and when he told me he was 40 I told him he was too old. “, confessed the artist.

Saveta Bogdan still lives in Romania, although her daughter has permanently moved across the Ocean. Although she often goes to the United States of America, the beloved artist does not want to stay there.