Saving people | Tulln Volunteer Fire Department

#Saving #people #Tulln #Volunteer #Fire #Department

On December 21, 2023 at 10:13 p.m., the Tulln-Stadt volunteer fire department was alerted to a rescue with a trapped person on the L118 between B213 and Chorherrn. Shortly after Chorherrn, the driver of a car lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an agricultural trailer in the ditch. The driver was trapped in the vehicle through the roof of the car.

After securing the vehicle, the roof of the vehicle was removed using two hydraulic rescue devices. The driver was then freed from the vehicle. The vehicle was then recovered using a swap-loading vehicle crane.

The following were used:

  • Tulln-Stadt volunteer fire department with advance vehicle, assistance vehicle 3 (tank 1), swap-loading vehicle crane with 14 members
  • Staasdorf volunteer fire department
  • Ollern Volunteer Fire Department
  • Red Cross
  • police
Also Read:  UC researchers develop a bioprocess to remove microplastics in water treatment plants

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Poet Astrid Lampe wins the PC Hooft Prize with an oeuvre that is ‘strikingly unconventional’
Poet Astrid Lampe wins the PC Hooft Prize with an oeuvre that is ‘strikingly unconventional’
Posted on
Prediction from the Premier League by Martin Georgiev 21.12.2023 • BR
Prediction from the Premier League by Martin Georgiev 21.12.2023 • BR
Posted on
The best natural substances for your mind: simple herbs that make you a genius
The best natural substances for your mind: simple herbs that make you a genius
Posted on
Impurities in the vaccine?: “The dispute distracts from the real problems with the mRNA vaccine”
Impurities in the vaccine?: “The dispute distracts from the real problems with the mRNA vaccine”
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News