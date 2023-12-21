#Saving #people #Tulln #Volunteer #Fire #Department

On December 21, 2023 at 10:13 p.m., the Tulln-Stadt volunteer fire department was alerted to a rescue with a trapped person on the L118 between B213 and Chorherrn. Shortly after Chorherrn, the driver of a car lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an agricultural trailer in the ditch. The driver was trapped in the vehicle through the roof of the car.

After securing the vehicle, the roof of the vehicle was removed using two hydraulic rescue devices. The driver was then freed from the vehicle. The vehicle was then recovered using a swap-loading vehicle crane.

The following were used: