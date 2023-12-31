Say goodbye to harmful cholesterol!! Vegetables that doctors reveal their role in lowering cholesterol. Get to know them

#goodbye #harmful #cholesterol #Vegetables #doctors #reveal #role #lowering #cholesterol

A group of experts and doctors have conducted scientific studies on many vegetables that have shown that they have an effective and positive role on the health of the body in general, and reducing harmful cholesterol in particular.

This bouquet of vegetables included: Pumpkin, kale, spinach, carrots, cauliflower, cabbage and beets, in addition to a series of other benefits found in them such as; They contain fiber, minerals, vitamins, etc.

However, it was also pointed out that eating these vegetables must be in moderation so that excessive consumption does not cause adverse results, in addition to the necessity of consulting the treating physician before taking any of them, especially if taking any medications.

