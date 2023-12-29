Say Hi to Body Goals! Get a Fit Body with Hiit Sports!

POJOKSATU.id – HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) exercise can help shape the body effectively.

Hiit workouts involve cycles of high intensity and short rest, burning calories more efficiently.

Combine cardiovascular exercise and strength training, such as sprinting and weight training, to stimulate muscle growth and increase stamina.

Here are some examples of hiit sports. Ready to say Hi to your body goals!

1. Larius Sprint
Sprinting refers to running at maximum speed or as fast as possible over a short distance.

Sprints are usually performed over relatively short distances, for example 50 to 100 meters, depending on fitness level and training goals.

Sprinting can help increase muscle strength, explosive power and aerobic capacity.

2. Burpees
Burpees are a combination of push-ups, jumps and squats. Do it at high intensity for a certain period of time.

Burpees training combines cardiovascular elements, muscle strength, and movement coordination.

Burpees are an effective exercise for engaging multiple muscles in one movement and can be used in a HIIT training program to improve overall fitness.

3. Skipping
Skipping refers to the activity of jumping rope, which is often used as a form of cardiovascular exercise and coordination training.

Skipping can be done in many variations, including jumping on one foot, jumping on both feet, or combining certain movements to increase difficulty.

Skipping can also be a fun game or used in a HIIT workout program to provide variety and increase the intensity of a workout.

