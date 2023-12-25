Sayings of the year – football

#Sayings #year #football

“It seems like I always have to be there at this stabbing.” Coach Klaus Schmidt about another fight against relegation, this time with Altach.

“Now the question is how I can implant this in them. Unfortunately, I can’t go to Billa and buy a few grams or 5 kilos of self-confidence.” Rapid Trainer Zoran Barisic about his players after a 3-2 win against Sturm Graz.

“If you could write a fairy tale, I would definitely write it like that. We have to fix it where I grew up, where my parents, my brother, my uncle live.” GAK director Michael Liendl before his last career match in Dornbirn, in which promotion to the Bundesliga was not secured.

“I’m a serious worker, not a wizard.”

Peter Stöger at the presentation as Admira sports director.

“I haven’t opened the press review once for two years. The pressure is big enough. If I do that too, I’ll be in Steinhof, pavilion 11, door number 7.” Rapid trainer Barisic.

“It was a very nice qualification, but what’s ultimately important is next summer. I would like to tell my grandchildren about the event.”

David Alaba had a lot planned for the European Championships. Now his participation is more than questionable after a serious knee injury on December 17th.

“I love my boys, I love this team.” ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick after the 2-0 win against Germany.

“Coming to South Africa is not the end of my career.”

Cristiano Ronaldo at the presentation of Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

“First I asked: Isn’t there anyone else?”

Rudi Völler about the situation when the DFB advisory group first proposed him as the new sports director at the German Football Association.

“There are coaches who bring eight or nine people to a club. That also has a meaning. The bigger the club, the more sharks swim around you. And it’s not bad if you’re in the middle of the school and there are a few puffer fish on the outside.” Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann about people you trust in large clubs.

“David in the defense center against the great Erling Haaland: There is nothing better on the European market at the moment.” ÖFB ex-team player Sebastian Prödl after the impressions of the semi-final duel in the Champions League between David Alaba’s Real Madrid and Manchester City.

“It pisses me off. You can’t say that on Saturday afternoon, but that’s how it is.” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel about Munich’s ultimately not titleless season.

“Guardiola’s team is like the final monster in the last level of a video game.” Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi before the Champions League final against Manchester City.

“I said to our coach, ‘I want to thank you!’ He gave me so much encouragement. He’s just a genius.” Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish after winning the Champions League title over coach Josep Guardiola.

“You are only 13 Champions League wins away. Be careful, Real Madrid, because we are on your heels. If you get some sleep, we’ll catch up with you.”

Guardiola with a wink to the record winner’s team.

“I think it’s almost too much that Harry Kane is being burdened with here. “It’s like a messiah walking on water.” Leipzig’s sports director Max Eberl about the hype following Bayern’s signing of striker Kane.

“To be honest, it’s hard to understand yet. I still can’t quite understand what’s going on here.” Striker Alexandra Popp after Germany’s elimination from the World Cup in the group stage.

“The president and I have a great relationship. His behavior towards all of us was excellent and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.” Spain’s World Cup winner Jennifer Hermoso the day after about the kiss at the World Cup medal ceremony by association president Luis Rubiales.

“I felt vulnerable and the victim of an impulsive, sexist and inappropriate act that I did not consent to. Simply put, I was disrespected.”

Beautiful five days later.

“Should a mutual kiss get me out of here?” I will fight until the end. I had lost control. The kiss was like it was for one of my children. This is not about justice, but about social execution.”

Rubiales in response to calls for resignation.

“Thomas Müller scores a goal, Rudi Völler is on the bench, so I briefly thought about whether I had tapped into a review of the World Cup in Korea. But at the top right it said live. It was a bit back to the roots.” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel after Germany’s 2-1 win against France.

“It’s a bit surprising that it’s so big. On TV I didn’t really notice that he had a good build.” Germany’s captain Ilkay Gundogan about the first impression of national coach Julian Nagelsmann.

“I don’t see any further development with either of them.” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel when asked what he said about the TV experts Lothar Matthäus and Dietmar Hamann, who had not recognized any further development in the Munich game during his time in office.