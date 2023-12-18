SBB: Wrongfully labeled as a fare evader?

#SBB #Wrongfully #labeled #fare #evader

Anyone who receives confirmation of the SBB ticket on their smartphone just seconds after departure has to pay a surcharge. This controversial regulation is now being revised.

If the purchase of the ticket via smartphone is only confirmed with a delay after departure, it is invalid.

As a reader reports, it is difficult to buy a ticket using the SBB Mobile app on your smartphone due to poor reception at the train station. Only when the train rolls out of the station does the app confirm the purchase. This happens a few seconds too late: the train attendant, who appears after a few minutes, remains adamant about the matter: the ticket is invalid because it was only purchased after departure.