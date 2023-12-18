SBB: Wrongfully labeled as a fare evader?

#SBB #Wrongfully #labeled #fare #evader

– Wrongfully labeled as a fare evader?

Anyone who receives confirmation of the SBB ticket on their smartphone just seconds after departure has to pay a surcharge. This controversial regulation is now being revised.

Published today at 5:47 am

If the purchase of the ticket via smartphone is only confirmed with a delay after departure, it is invalid.

Photo: Christian Beutler (Keystone)

As a reader reports, it is difficult to buy a ticket using the SBB Mobile app on your smartphone due to poor reception at the train station. Only when the train rolls out of the station does the app confirm the purchase. This happens a few seconds too late: the train attendant, who appears after a few minutes, remains adamant about the matter: the ticket is invalid because it was only purchased after departure.

Also Read:  FLY Angola with special rates for companies present at FIB

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Latest political news live | Tellado considers that the motion of censure in Pamplona is “an insult to democracy” | Spain
Latest political news live | Tellado considers that the motion of censure in Pamplona is “an insult to democracy” | Spain
Posted on
“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
Posted on
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Posted on
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News