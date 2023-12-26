SC Braga: Absences for CAN are a source of concern

#Braga #Absences #source #concern

Artur Jorge is without Niakaté and Banza for the demanding January cycle; forward is the most complicated case and leaves Abel Ruiz as the only solution

Niakaté and Simon Banza will be part of the squads for the Mali and Democratic Republic of Congo teams, respectively, for the African Cup of Nations (CAN).

The tournament will take place from January 13th to February 11th, with the players leaving for training a little earlier, and may even miss the derby with Vitória de Guimarães on January 6th (16th round).

Even if the respective countries are eliminated in the group stage, the players are practically left out until the end of January (23 or 24), the dates of the semi-finals of the Final Four of the League Cup, in Leiria.

Just taking into account the CAN group stage, Niakaté and Banza could miss five games if they leave on the 6th or before.

In the case of the central defender, who is being used intermittently, the absence may not be so problematic for Artur Jorge, who has Serdar and José Fonte (a pair that has played regularly) and also Paulo Oliveira.

As for Banza, leader of the race for the BOLA de Prata, with 13 goals, the problem could worsen, as the natural replacement is Abel Ruiz, however, the Spaniard is the only striker in the squad.

This is because Luís Asué, who could move up from the B team to the main team, will also be present at CAN, playing for Equatorial Guinea.

Thus, Artur Jorge only has the Spanish forward for a month of big clashes and decisions, with Ruiz only contributing two goals to the 62 that the team already has in all competitions this season.

The coach can also look for other solutions, such as an attack without a spearhead and that is promoted by Álvaro Djaló, Ricardo Horta, Bruma and Rony Lopes, for example.

The choices will be within the squad, because the coach of Braga has already stressed that he will not be active in the winter market.