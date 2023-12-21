SC Ortmann – The fire spoke for coach Fross

#Ortmann #fire #spoke #coach #Fross

Habemus Trainer! Two and a half months after Christoph Stifter’s departure from SC Ortmann became official, the Piestingtalers now have a successor. And the rumor mill was right: Max Fross will lead the fourth-place team into the spring. The 31-year-old was most recently the U23 and U18 coach at the Vienna city league club Union Mauer.

The Perchtoldsdorf native has been associated with the SCO for several weeks. “But I don’t know who actually brought me into the game,” grins the new head coach, who watched the games against Wiener Neustadt and Rohrbach during the fall season. At that time there was no talk of a possible future as a regional league coach.

“The first contact was at the beginning of November,” Fross was also there at the first round final against Retz. “The first conversation went very positively. That’s when we realized we were on the same page.”

Via Breitenfurt, the LAZ and Mauer to Ortmann

But it only became really concrete in the last few days. “It happened pretty quickly,” says Fross, looking forward to his new task. The decisive factor was the impression Fross left in the personal conversations, says Ortmann club boss Stefan Hausmann: “He sees this as a great opportunity. He has an incredible will. And we want a coach who is passionate about the cause and will help our young players develop further.”

By the way, this is Fross’ first station as a KM trainer. At the parent club Breitenfurt he started as a coach in the Minis, later was a reserve and assistant coach, but also worked in the LAZ of Admira and most recently just over five years at Union Mauer.

His name was also mentioned in gaming circles. So that also comes from the team. Stefan Hausmann about Ur-Ortmanner and new assistant coach Sebastian Schmidt

The new trainer was officially introduced at the Christmas party. There was a joint online call with the team. Fross took part in an athletics session that was part of the home program and chatted briefly with the players afterwards. “We couldn’t have a personal meeting with everyone so close to Christmas, but of course we’ll do it quickly.” The Piestingtalers will start their official preparations on January 15th. In addition to a new main coach, there will also be a new assistant coach.

Sebastian Schmidt, original Ortmanner and KM player, will take on the role of playing assistant. “He is extremely important for the club. His name was also mentioned in gaming circles. So that also comes from the team. He can well imagine becoming a coach one day. We give him the opportunity to gain initial experience,” says Hausmann.