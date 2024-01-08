Scandal at Baneasa Airport. Passengers on a Ryanair flight due to land in Otopeni were stuck on the plane and say they were threatened with the police

#Scandal #Baneasa #Airport #Passengers #Ryanair #flight #due #land #Otopeni #stuck #plane #threatened #police

Hundreds of passengers were kept stuck in a plane for over an hour at Baneasa Airport, without any explanation from the crew, after the aircraft landed there instead of arriving at its original destination, Otopeni Airport.

The passengers were not offered any kind of explanation PHOTO archive Adevărul

The event took place when a Ryanair plane, which had come from Treviso, was supposed to land at Otopeni Airport. However, for still unclear reasons, the aircraft landed at Baneasa Airport. The passengers, without receiving explanations from the crew, had to wait for the situation to be blocked.

One of the passengers told CNN’s Antena 3 about the tense situation on the plane. More than 200 people were on board and said they felt “prisoners” in the plane. They were given no information as to what had happened or how the situation would be resolved.

Apparently, the takeoff from Treviso and the landing in Băneasa took place within a 30-minute interval when Otopeni Airport was performing deicing and decontamination procedures on one of the runways. Instead of disembarking passengers at Baneasa Airport, Ryanair decided to carry out the necessary operations there and continue the journey to the original destination, Otopeni Airport.

The situation created discontent and confusion among passengers. Ryanair did not immediately provide an explanation or official communication about the incident, but passengers say they were threatened that the police would be called if they made any more calls.

One of the more than 200 passengers on the plane gave details:

“An hour ago we landed. We were informed, 10 minutes before landing, that we were going to land at Baneasa Airport. The original destination was Otopeni. We were told that Otopeni Airport was closed for 30 minutes and that we were going to land at Baneasa for that the ship doesn’t even have enough kerosene to fly over the airport.

I now looked at the landings, I saw that there are landings on Otopeni. So I don’t know how long it was closed or what the problem actually was.(…) There are 200 – 250 passengers stuck.

Some of them have to go to the country, from here, by all kinds of buses and they sound desperate. The weather is also bad, I don’t know what to do. They don’t take us off the plane because it’s a rumor, said by an airport official, like Baneasa Airport has no service staff, no customs officer and no baggage handler, to take some luggage off the plane. Such a thing seems unreal to me. Why don’t they bring a team from Otopeni to service this airport?

We were informed that we might leave for Otopeni. But it is not known when and how. We sit here on the plane, like animals, like prisoners.

There are many old people, children. (…) People walk around the plane, they sit with their jackets on. There are three disabled people on the plane, who are in wheelchairs,” said the passenger.