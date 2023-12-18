Scandal at Mall Promenada in the capital

An individual caused a scandal at the Promenada mall in Bucharest, after he started threatening those around him with a knife. An SRI crew located in the area intervened quickly, according to Antena 3 CNN.

According to the Police, the scandal was started by two teenagers who started fighting two girls at a nearby table. When one of the teenagers started throwing food at the girls, a man intervened to calm the situation. Shortly after, however, he found himself threatened with a knife by the uncle of the two minors.

The scandal attracted the attention of an SRI crew in the area, which resorted to immobilizing the man who became recalcitrant.

Police details

“On December 17, 2023, around 7:00 p.m., the Capital Police – Section 1 was notified, by calling 112, by a man, regarding the fact that while he was on the 3rd floor of the premises of a shopping center located in Sector 1 intervened to resolve a conflict between 4 minors (2 girls and 2 boys).

The policemen of the said department went to the scene and established that, following a spontaneous conflict, between the man who initially intervened and another man, who is a relative of one of the minors, the two allegedly assaulted each other, and he later he would have threatened him with a cutting-stabbing object, after which he would have left the premises.

In the case, investigations are being carried out, by policemen from Section 1, to track down the man, establish the circumstances in which the event occurred, as well as order the necessary legal measures”, the Capital Police reports.

An eyewitness account

The situation was also reported on Facebook by a witness, who congratulated the SRI for their prompt intervention.

“In the Promenada Mall, following an altercation, a guy took out a knife and threatened to cut the person who entered it by mistake.

This happened to the girl with the children sitting at the table, on the 3rd floor in the restaurant area. Children up to 10 years old. A meter away from them.

The assaulted guy avoided the incident. The aggressor continued on his way, defying everything that came his way with the knife open.

In the next 10 minutes, the Mall was attacked by a raid by SRI troops – the Romanian Anti-Terrorist Intelligence Service, who were looking for the aggressor.

I don’t know if they caught him, but I hope the mess clogs the prison. Big shout out to the SRI Antitero guys who came faster than Pizza Hut deliveries,” the witness wrote on Facebook.

