Scandal at the hospital where a woman died in the elevator. The prefect accuses that a cover-up was attempted. Management kicks him out

#Scandal #hospital #woman #died #elevator #prefect #accuses #coverup #attempted #Management #kicks

Date of update: 18/12/2023 22:49 Date of publication: 18/12/2023 22:40

Mario De Mezzo, prefect of Olt. Photo: Facebook/Mario De Mezzo

The prefect of Olt, Mario De Mezzo, accuses the management of the Slatina County Emergency Hospital of trying to cover up the death of an 81-year-old woman who got stuck in the elevator while being transported to Intensive Care. Mario De Mezzi asks director Florin Popa and manager Angela Nicolae for an explanation regarding the time they notified the authorities. The entire scandal was filmed and posted by the prefect on his Facebook page.

In the clip, it can be seen when Mario De Mezzo asks the management of the hospital in Slatina “why they informed the authorities about the woman’s death after two days, when the law says that they must be notified within 48 hours at most”. After moments of silence, the manager of the unit Angela Nicolae asks the prefect to leave the institution.

In the post on Facebook, Mario De Mezzo claims that no one would have known about the tragedy if he had not made this information public.

“If I had not publicly announced this tragedy, probably: 1) no one would have known 2) the police would not have been notified 3) the minister would not have found out 4) everything would have been covered up through terror and threats. Thank you to the medical staff who had the courage to tell me despite the immense pressure, understanding that the garbage hidden under the mat begets another bigger garbage,” he wrote on Facebook.

“On December 18, the Olt County Police Inspectorate was notified, by address, by the Slatina County Emergency Hospital regarding the fact that, on December 16, around 08:05, an 81-year-old woman years old, from Olt county, who was hospitalized at the hospital unit, allegedly died in one of the hospital elevators, which allegedly got stuck”, announced the IPJ Olt representatives.

The police in Olt have opened an investigation and are doing research to establish exactly all the circumstances in which the event took place.

It is not the first time that the prefect of Olt is banned from the Slatina County Emergency Hospital. In October, Mario De Mezzo wanted to do an unannounced check after receiving notifications that there were cockroaches in the cardiology section of the health unit. He was then denied access to the building.

Read more HERE

Editor :

C.L.B.

Download the Digi24 app and find out the most important news of the day