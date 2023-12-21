Scandal in Japan: Daihatsu rigged crash tests

#Scandal #Japan #Daihatsu #rigged #crash #tests

RICH EFFECT – One scandal is hitting these days Dahiatsu in Japan after, according to the agency Bloomberg, an investigation found that the vehicles of the brand, controlled by Toyota, had not been adequately tested for safety in the event of an accident. An independent panel investigated Daihatsu after the brand admitted in April that it had “rigged” the security tests in the side collision of 88,000 compact cars produced in Thailand and Malaysia and sold in the last year. As a consequence of scandal, Toyota identified around 174 irregularities across 64 models, including some Toyota-branded cars, far more than the half-dozen initially hypothesized. In the meantime, the Daihatsu subsidiary was forced to suspend shipments, a suspension that will also be felt on vehicles produced in Japan and abroad. The effects could affect not only Toyota plants, but perhaps also those of Mazda and Subaru, as Daihatsu provides manufacturing services to several automakers.

> In the photos on this page some of the models of the manufacturer Daihatsu no longer present on the European market e specialized in small-sized models for the Asian markets: above the Copen concept, which prefigures the future generation of the small spider, above the Mira e:S and further down the Move Canbus.

WORKING CONDITIONS – The investigation found that the control units of the airbag used during i crash test they were different from those later mounted on vehicles sold to customers. Among the cars affected would be the Toyota Town Ace and Pixis Joy and the Mazda Bongo (all models not sold in Europe). Toyota says they are not aware of any incidents related to the problem nor are they able to establish what the financial impact will be. The investigators Outsiders, led by TÜV Rheinland Japan, said that irregularities began in 1989, but had begun to increase since 2014. Working conditions were blamed: “The managers of the production sites were under so much pressure to obtain good results that they couldn’t report problems higher up the chain of command,” Makoto Kaiami, chairman of the investigative committee, told reporters.

KEI CAR IN THE FIGHTERS – In the first 10 months of the year, the Daihatsu he produced 1.1 million vehicles, 40% of which are outside Japan. During the same period, it sold approximately 660,000 vehicles worldwide, which represents 7% of Toyota’s total sales. The brand is very important in the segment of in the cara market in which it is the leader together with Suzuki (Who to know more). Resolving the issue will be complex and no short timescale is foreseen: “It will require not only a review of company management and operations, but also a review of the organization and structure, as well as a change in human resource development and awareness of each employee,” Toyota said in a statement.