Scandal in the Super Cup! Araujo’s controversial penalty against Vinícius

01/14/2024 Act. at 21:00 CET

The same old story. After a devastating start from Real Madrid, Barça had managed to regain momentum in the game with a goal from Lewandowski. There, Martínez Munuera’s whistle appeared to tip the balance again in favor of whites.

Minute 37 and with Madrid trying to recover sensations after Barça’s goal, Vinícius jumped into the pool after a cross from Tchouaméni. The Brazilian slightly felt Araujo’s hand on his shoulder and fell in front of Iñaki Peñasomething that Martínez Munuera did not hesitate for a second to point out the eleven meters despite the protests of the Barça players.

The sanction was not alone with the maximum penalty that meant 3-1 and Vinícius’ hat-trickbut the referee also started a festival of warnings: yellow for Araujo for the action, Sergi Roberto for protesting despite being the captain and asking for explanations and red for De la FuenteBarça’s goalkeeping coach, for complaints in Xavi’s technical area.

ARAUJO’S BITTER COMPLAINT

Araujo, author of the infraction against the Brazilian, was one of those who most regretted, and rightly so, Martínez Munuera. Let us remember that the Uruguayan suffered a direct penalty against the whites in the classic of the first round of the league in Montjuïc that was left without a sanction.

When the center back tried to rise from the ground to finish off Gündogan’s corner, Tchouaméni hung on the neck of the Barça centre-back and threw him to the ground with his left arm. The match referee, Gil Manzano, did not point out anything with the action in play, but The VAR, with the revised action, did not consider the grip enough to call the braids either. to the screen to see the action again.

Today, however, Martínez Munuera did not hesitate for a second to point out the eleven meters before Vinícius fell He only felt the Uruguayan’s arm on top of him without him making any movement to throw him to the grass.

THE MEMORY OF MARTÍNEZ MUNUERA

In one of those meetings, during the 2020-21 season, there was also controversy when the referee awarded a penalty in favor of Real Madrid in a struggle between Lenglet and Ramosa decision that favored Madrid, which ended up winning the match, precisely, 1-3.

