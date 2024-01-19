Scandal on the protest in Bucharest. Nicușor Dan: Me, connections with Mrs. Soșoacă?! PSD Prefect: He authorized a senator’s protest

#Scandal #protest #Bucharest #Nicușor #Dan #connections #Soșoacă #PSD #Prefect #authorized #senators #protest

Publication date: 19.01.2024 19:01

Nicușor Dan and Rareș Hopincă

Nicușor Dan, the general mayor of the Capital, and Rareș Hopincă, the prefect of the Capital, spoke on Friday evening, exclusively on the LIVE show with Rotaru and Kiss, about the protest that will take place in Bucharest’s Constitution Square. The prefect says that Nicușor Dan approved the request for a political protest initiated by Diana Șoșoacă and recommends that “it would be preferable that those who protest for a series of real needs do not interfere with this action”, while the general mayor defends himself and declares that “he had a request that met the legal conditions and that I approved”, saying that it is “pure politicism” to be associated with Diana Sosoacă.

Embed

Barbu, nervous after the new demands The leaders of the farmers and transporters expand the demands in the name of the “Romanians”. Andruș: Our membership does not matter 24 criminal cases after the farmers’ protests The Prefect of the Capital, after Simion went to the farmers’ protests Predoiu, about the confrontations between the farmers and the police Transporters and farmers block the country on the German model Barbu, about the “spontaneous” transporters-farmers protest Farmers complain about “chaos on the pork market” Due to the drought, farmers in Constanța give up their animals

Nicușor Dan: We had a request that met the legal conditions and we approved it

Robert Kiss, jurnalist Digi24: Mr. Mayor, I would like to ask you about the accusations that are being brought against you these days. I saw that you are somehow contested for the fact that you approved this protest, especially since the protest request was made by Diana Sosoacă’s lawyer. How do you respond to these allegations?

Nicușor Dan, the capital’s mayor: This is pure politicism, the fact that I would be associated in any way with Diana Sosoacă. We had a request that met the legal conditions and we approved it. There is a constitutional right to protest, we have a citizen who has made a request to protest. I was in the situation where I didn’t have, that this is somehow the reproach I hear in the public space, why was the right to protest granted to an unrepresentative person and not to the legitimate representatives of those who are transporters, farmers? There has been no similar claim against which we weigh which is more just. It was, indeed, one or two days before, it was the request of the FORT transporters’ union. We rejected that for reasons of legality and, obviously, also of expediency, because they requested 15,000 heavy vehicles to block, that is, to no longer allow traffic through Piața Victoriei and through all the boulevards that enter Piața Victoriei. That would have meant paralyzing Bucharest. In the discussion with the transporters’ union, we tried a negotiation to limit the number of vehicles. You did not agree. We reported on a protest that you also made in 2017 with 4,000 cars, small cars at that time, in Piața Victoriei and Kiseleff Road, they did not agree.

Robert Kiss, jurnalist Digi24: So you’re telling us these are political attacks?

Nicușor Dan, the mayor of the Capital: The fact that I would be associated with Mrs. Soșoacă is obviously pure politicism and has no foundation whatsoever. We have given an administrative decision under the law.

Alexandru Rotaru, Digi24 journalist: How do you see the fact that the most virulent in the attacks are precisely those from the PNL, your partners in the General Council, who on their internal groups and public pages on social networks attack the Capital City Hall and you, saying that you will throw Bucharest into chaos and sure, the prefect of the Capital?

Nicușor Dan, the capital’s mayor: Yes. Well, we have entered the election year. I think many of those listening to us know the difference between an administrative act and a political statement. In the General Council, in the relationship between me and the General Council, the relationship is very fair, with colleagues from USR, with colleagues from PNL, from PMP. Political statements are specific to an election year.

Robert Kiss, jurnalist Digi24: Mr. Mayor, I would also ask you what I asked the viewers of Digi24. Do you think these protests are politicized?

Nicușor Dan, the capital’s mayor: Politicians have always tried, or a large part, or a part of them, tried to appear, to link their image to current political topics. So it’s not news.

Alexandru Rotaru, Digi24 journalist: One last question, Mr. Mayor General, what do you answer to the prefect of the Capital, who accused you of acting like a politician?

Nicușor Dan, the capital’s mayor: Yes, I gave an administrative decision together with the other representatives from the Public Order Commission, the representatives of the Police, the Gendarmerie, the Traffic Police, the Local Police. I made a legal administrative decision. The politician is the one who accuses me of having to investigate who that gentleman is, whether he is Cioloș’s party, Cioacă or not, that I have connections with Șoșoacă, that is politicism.

Robert Kiss, jurnalist Digi24: Will the Capital be blocked by this process?

Nicușor Dan, the capital’s mayor: No way. We authorized about a thousand protests in these three years, all of which met the legal conditions, including about 20, 30 against me, on the sidewalk in Cișmigiu. In the protocol is a request followed by a discussion in the committee, followed by the signing of a protocol between the applicant organizer and the representatives of the authorities. And in this protocol are written all the conditions for this authorized protest for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, the conditions are that the machines enter between 6 and 7 through a cordon brought by the Traffic Police on Alexandria Road, so at 7 they are already in the parking lot in the Square Constitution and leave Bucharest between 10 and 11 in the evening, as well as with a cordon set by the Traffic Police. So, apart from these two hours, 6, 7, 10, 11 in the evening, they stay in the parking lot in Piața Constituției. It doesn’t block traffic.

Rareș Hopincă, prefect of the Capital: There is a political protest in the Constitution Square. It would be preferable if those protesting for a series of real needs did not interfere with this protest

Rareș Hopincă, prefect of the Capital: As spectacular as it may seem, I want to say right from the start that I do not accuse the general mayor of politicking.

What I do, instead, and I do it these days, is to distinguish between a political protest, such as the one approved in Bucharest, and the real protest of some socio-professional categories, which has nothing in common with this politicization.

So, I repeat! Spectacular, perhaps the news of the day, the mayor is not a politician. The mayor authorized a rally by Ms. Sosoacă. That’s it! It is neither politics nor non-politicism. We are only talking about realities. And as I said, the reality is to separate these demonstrations, one is the political demonstration of an extremist party in Constitution Square, and another thing is the protest in Afumați and in several cities of the country, where quite rightly a number of farmers and transporters express their needs, needs, claims, and towards which the Romanian Government has constantly shown its openness to dialogue.

We do not expect there to be any major incidents, moreover the state institutions with attributions in the field have been busy since today, the command was created for this action, I want to say that it is a normal approach, at all public demonstrations there is this command, and at , for example, football matches, and concerts, and protests, the command is led by the Bucharest Gendarmerie, and in this command are also present the Police, ISU, Rescue if needed, STB and so on. All organizational measures are taken, so that the impact on the residents of the area, on the people of Bucharest, is as small as possible.

The accidental expression of some extremist parties is a reality, unfortunately. What we can do is separate the bona fide protestors, and protect them with law enforcement, and likewise, protect these expressions.

Through public communication, we made countless calls to everyone to communicate the correct information. There is a political protest in Constitution Square. It would be preferable if those protesting for a series of real needs did not get involved in this political protest. Of course, it is everyone’s right, and in order to keep things under control, and so that this political message does not interfere with a series of real needs, it is preferable that these things are not mixed.

Download the Digi24 app and find out the most important news of the day