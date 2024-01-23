SCANDALOUS! Students from Pedagogic, kept in the cold, at the gate. Prefect: “Deeply irrational, the decision!”. The director asks the media the questions in writing

#SCANDALOUS #Students #Pedagogic #cold #gate #Prefect #Deeply #irrational #decision #director #asks #media #questions #writing

An unusual situation took place, this morning, at the Pedagogical High School in the municipality of Bacău. Several students who were late for classes remained at the gate of the educational unit, because the management decided not to receive them.

The prefect of the county, Lucian Bogdănel, considers the decision of the high school management “deeply uninspired and irrational”.

“Traffic in the municipality of Bacău is far from being the most fluent, and such delays can still occur without necessarily being attributable to some students who, however, this morning braved the cold to come – many of them on foot – in classes (…) I did not expect to see that there are directors disconnected from reality who – under the influence of fears of any kind – take hasty decisions, which lead to the irreparable destruction of their own authority”, the prefect stated.

It seems that the director’s decision came as a result of an altercation that took place last week and for which the intervention of the police was necessary and about which the prefect specified: “It is true that, last week, an altercation took place in front of the Pedagogical high school between the students and their “supporters”, colleagues from the School Safety Office (IPJ) intervening to resolve the said conflict – but this unwanted event cannot be a pretext for closing the school and turning it into something other than an educational institution.”

Also Read:  Hundreds of medical students from Congo, survivors of the 2019 purge, leave Cuba

A parent notified the School Inspectorate

Immediately after the general school inspector, Prof. Ana-Maria Egarmin, was contacted by a parent about this situation, the investigation of those reported was ordered in order to establish what were the reasons why the management of the Bacău Pedagogical College made this decision to restrict students’ access to the educational unit after the start of classes.

In this regard, a point of view was requested from the management of the college and, if necessary, ISJ Bacău will take specific measures in such cases.

The director only answers questions “in writing”

Ziarul de Bacău contacted Iuliana Botezatu, the director of the college. She requested that the questions be put to her in writing, although the situation can be considered an emergency, reasoning that it is during an hour.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Bosses lose battle for new recruit – sports director becomes clear
Bosses lose battle for new recruit – sports director becomes clear
Posted on
Six members of Los Choneros are arrested for a millionaire ‘vaccine’ to the tuna company
Six members of Los Choneros are arrested for a millionaire ‘vaccine’ to the tuna company
Posted on
Summary of Day 109 of Hamas-Israel: Houthi Bombardment by US | Netanyahu Attacked, Israel Soon Destroyed – Tribunnews
Summary of Day 109 of Hamas-Israel: Houthi Bombardment by US | Netanyahu Attacked, Israel Soon Destroyed – Tribunnews
Posted on
Researchers find mega file containing 26 billion stolen online data | Tech
Researchers find mega file containing 26 billion stolen online data | Tech
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News