Scandals and bad decisions led to the end of Toshiba on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Toshiba is the biggest challenge for JIP, an investment fund that has already worked on restructuring Sony’s portable computer division and Olympus’ camera unit. After a decade of scandals, wars with foreign shareholders and uncertainty, the great Japanese technology company has an opportunity to turn the page.

“Toshiba’s difficulties were fundamentally caused by a combination of poor strategic decisions and bad luck,” said Damian Thong, head of Japan research at Macquarie Capital Securities, quoted in the international press. The problems began in 2015, when poor accounting practices were revealed in several divisions, many of which involved the company’s top management.

For seven years, Toshiba overstated profits by $1.59 billion (around £140 billion). Among these issues, a bad strategic decision, with catastrophic effects on the company’s accounts. In 2016, Toshiba assumed responsibility for several billion dollars related to the construction of a nuclear power plant purchased by Westinghouse Electric in 2015.

Three months later, Westinghouse declared bankruptcy and the company’s financial collapse began. Impacted by liabilities of six billion euros, it went into a frenzy of sales to try to minimize losses. Toshiba sold several companies, including mobile phones, medical systems and white goods.

It was not enough and at a time when companies were investing heavily in the future of technology and innovation, the company had to sell its chip unit, Toshiba Memory, a deal that was delayed for several months due to a dispute with a of partners.

At the end of 2017, Toshiba managed to secure an injection of around five billion euros from foreign investors, in the opposite direction to the company’s strategy. According to the BBC, an investigation carried out in 2021 revealed that Toshiba had conspired with the Japanese Ministry of Commerce to stifle the interests of foreign investors, considering the company strategic for the country.

