Scarlett Johansson’s most raunchy film received help from the 18+ website

Scarlett Johansson has been a big name in Hollywood for decades. Not only is she seen as one of the best actresses in the film world, she is also one of the most beautiful women around. There it makes Don Jon ‘use of’.

Johansson has of course already shot quite a few films, including some spicy scenes. Don Jon her most vulgar film is taken, as it contains many ‘exciting moments’. Still, Johansson and co. powered by the world’s most famous 18+ website, P*rnHub.

Hand of help
Johansson plays one of the two leading roles, the other is played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film centers on a Don Jon who struggles with a pornography addiction, so it was understandable that there would be several sexual scenes in the film.

Corey Price, the vice president of the 18+ website, commented: “In 2012, a producer approached us to ask permission to use our brand for ‘Don Jon’. The script had already been written, so we had no say in it at all“.

Cooperation
After going through the script, we agreed to participate in the film. We then helped them find adult clips that they could use for the film“.

