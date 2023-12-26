Schalke: New signings spark late – but HE is the biggest disappointment

#Schalke #signings #spark #late #biggest #disappointment

The first half of the 2nd Bundesliga is over. Some fans will actually be happy that no football will be played for a few weeks. It was a more than just disappointing first half of the season for FC Schalke 04. It was only at the end of the year that S04 were able to score a few wins and climb a few places up in the table.

FC Schalke 04 started the second division season with a completely renewed team. Very few newcomers were really convincing. While some took off late, one has so far disappointed across the board.

FC Schalke 04: How did the first half of the season go with the new signings?

Marius Müller: Grade 1

Marius Müller actually came to FC Schalke 04 as a substitute keeper and was supposed to be there behind Ralf Fährmann if something were to happen. But the goalkeeper won the duel against the club legend – also because Fährmann was injured at the start of the season – and was named the starting goalkeeper under former coach Thomas Reis. In the first few games, Müller showed straight away that the decision was more than just the right one. With strong saves, he played a major role in ensuring that the Knappen’s start to the season did not become even more disastrous. He played seven games in the league and cup before being injured in the 4-3 win against Magdeburg. Since then, there have been three more keepers in the S04 goal. Nevertheless, Müller is the best new signing at the Revierklub. The fact that it’s the goalkeeper says everything about this first half of the season to be forgotten. It will be exciting to see how new coach Karel Geraerts decides when Müller is available again next year.

Derry John Murkin: Note 2

After a weak start to the season, FC Schalke 04 had to react and signed Derry John Murkin from FC Volendam at short notice. The defender showed in the first two games that he was worth the around 800,000 euros that the club paid for him. He contributed one assist and one goal. In total, after 14 competitive games, there are now four assists and Murkin has become an integral part of Gelsenkirchen’s starting line-up. In the shaky defense, Murkin also showed his weaknesses from time to time, but got better and better with each game. However, in the last game of the year against Fürth (2:2) he received an unnecessary sending off and was therefore missing in the first game of the second half of the season against HSV.

Timo Baumgartl: Note 6

A central defender with Bundesliga and international experience should be an immediate help for the Knappen. The hopes and expectations were high, but instead Timo Baumgartl caused a stir off the pitch. After the defeat against FC St. Pauli (1:3), he criticized former coach Thomas Reis in an interview. There was then a suspension for this. Baumgartl has lost his regular place under new coach Karel Geraerts. The reason for this was his often poor performance. There is no hope of improvement for the defender. He currently has no chance of getting past Marcin Kaminski and Tomas Kalas. Accordingly, Baumgartl is also the worst newcomer and the player who disappointed the most.

Tomas Kalas: Note 3

Shortly before the end of the transfer window, S04 snapped up again and brought in Tomas Kalas, who was without a club at the time. The 31-time Czech international player first had to make up for the training deficit. It took a while, but Kalas has now arrived at the Gelsenkirchen team. Above all, he benefited from Baumgartl’s suspension. Since then, together with Kaminski, he has formed Schalke’s central defense and delivered decent performances. The newcomer only has a few weaknesses in the build-up game, but could be a real asset in the second half of the season.

Ron Schallenberg: Note 5

FC Schalke 04 transferred two million euros for Ron Schallenberg to SC Paderborn, where he has developed into a sought-after midfielder in recent years. This makes him the most expensive new signing of the summer. The expectations were correspondingly high – as were the disappointments. After a difficult start with a red card and a temporary stint on the bench, Schallenberg’s form curve is currently showing a bit of an upward trend. But the 25-year-old is a long way from the hoped-for performances he previously showed in the Paderborn jersey. If there is no significant improvement in performance in the second half of the season, his name could definitely appear in the list of flops in the future.

Recognize upward trend

Paul Seguin: Note 3

S04 paid 750,000 euros for Paul Seguin. He should finally become the desired pacesetter in Schalke’s game. In the early days there was no sign of it at all. He always performed poorly under former coach Thomas Reis and often seemed like a foreign body on the pitch. Everything that those responsible had hoped for – such as showing his footballing class and game intelligence – was not visible. However, its upward trend began at the end of the year. Seguin radiated calm again and organized the Royal Blues’ midfield. The S04 fans will hope that he can become an important part of the team in the second half of the season.

Lino Tempelmann: Note 3

It’s a roller coaster ride for the midfielder at the moment. Under former coach Thomas Reis, there were numerous weak games in a row. The 700,000 euro transfer fee that S04 transferred to SC Nürnberg has not yet paid off. Something changed with the change of coach. Under Karel Geraerts, Lino Tempelmann became more important and blossomed again before he suddenly lost his regular place at the end of the year. Nevertheless, there are always moments in which the newcomer shows his playing quality. He also has high hopes for 2024. After all, the blonde boy showed what a gifted footballer he is in the last second division season for 1. FC Nürnberg. You would like to see that more often in the S04 jersey.

Yusuf Kabadayi: Note 3

The loanee from FC Bayern initially only had joker appearances, but he attracted attention there. With good performances, Yusuf Kabadayi finally made a starting eleven appearance. The 19-year-old winger showed good signs there too, even scoring two goals. However, he still has some problems. This is how he should turn off his playfulness and unreliability against the ball. Geraerts knows that too. However, with his enormous speed he brings a lot of danger to Schalke’s offensive game, which the Royal Blues could urgently use. However, Kabadayi was out at the end of the year due to a torn muscle fiber. The young German-Turkish player will hope for more appearances in the second half of the season.

Bryan Lasme: Note 4

Bryan Lasme also showed Kabadayi’s weaknesses. With a top speed of 36 km/h, the offensive player is one of the fastest players in the 2nd Bundesliga. The free transfer newcomer, like many others, is clearly lagging behind expectations. The 25-year-old was unable to take advantage of countless good opportunities. Too often he acted too stubbornly or too undisciplined when playing against the ball. His biggest weakness, however, is finishing. Some shots go meters wide of the goal or fly well over the opponent’s box. Lasme is placed under Geraerts, but he also has to repay the coach’s trust with goals and assists. So far, very little of it has been seen.