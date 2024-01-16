schedule and how to see the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S24

#schedule #presentation #Samsung #Galaxy #S24

The presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S24 takes place this Wednesday, January 17 at 7:00 p.m. Find out how you can follow her live

The official poster of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024

Join the conversation

This Wednesday, January 17, is one of the most important days for technology enthusiasts around the world: one more year, Samsung will hold its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year 2024in which it will unveil the new series of Galaxy S24 devices, made up of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ y Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The event will take place in San Jose, California, and will be broadcast around the world via the company’s YouTube channel. We are going to tell you how you can follow it live so you don’t miss a single news.

Presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S24 live: what time is it held?

The presentation event of the Samsung Galaxy S24 is held on January 17th at 7:00 p.m., in an event that takes place in the city of San José, California, United States.

Samsung will start its Unpacked at 19:00 Spanish time. Depending on the country where you live, you can follow the presentation at one time or another:

Mexico: 12:00 PM

United States, Peru: 01:00 PM

Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay: 03:00 PM

How to follow the event live

When it’s time for the presentation, you’ll have several ways to follow the event live. On the one hand, you can discover all the news about the Samsung Galaxy S24 with us minute by minutesince we will be covering Samsung’s most important presentation event live all year

On the other hand, you can also watch the live presentation via Samsung’s YouTube channel. He streaming It will be available under these lines a few hours before the event starts.

What do we hope to see?

In this Unpacked, Samsung will present to the world the new generation of its family of high-end smartphones, made up of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra, of which we have already collected a good handful of details.

We know about them that they will maintain a continuous aesthetic with respect to the previous generation of the family, and that they will focus on introduce new AI features never before seen on Galaxy series smartphones. In fact, with this series of devices, the company intends to promote the brand “Galaxy AI”.

In addition to the Galaxy S24, some surprises are expected from this Unpacked 2024. For some time now, it has been rumored that Samsung is working on its first smart ring, the Galaxy Ring. Will it see the light of day in this event? For now, all we can do is speculate.

To always be up to date with the latest in technology, subscribe to our official and verified Andro4all channel on WhatsApp.

Join the conversation