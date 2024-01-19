Schedule and where to watch Arandina – Real Madrid on free TV today

#Schedule #watch #Arandina #Real #Madrid #free #today

3 min.

Today, January 18, at 9:30 p.m. (peninsular time) the match between Atlético de Madrid y Real Madrid in the round of 16 of Copa del Rey 2024. The match is one of the most anticipated of this stage of the tournament and marks the second time that both teams have met this month.

Real Madrid, current champion of the Copa del Rey, arrives at the Metropolitan stadium with high morale after a resounding victory over Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

For its part, Atlético de Madrid, which left out Lugo in the round of 32, is looking to recover after its recent defeat against Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Super Cup (5-3).

Time, channel and where to watch Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey 2024

The football match between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid can be seen starting at 9:30 p.m. on La 1 on TVE, as well as streaming through the RTVE Play platform. You can also follow everything that happens during the match and the latest information during the Copa del Rey 2024 match on RNE and on RTVE.es (rtve.es/deportes) where there will be chronicles and video clips of the best moments of the match. game. The clash will take place at the Metropolitan Stadium and can be followed on The 1 y through the RTVE Play platform.

Juan Carlos Rivero will narrate the meeting, which will include technical comments from Rubén de la Red and Mario Suárez, former players of Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, respectively. The interviews will come from the hand of Andres Rubioat the foot of the field, and Silvia Barba in the mixed zone. At the end of the match, Teledeporte will broadcast a ‘Copa del Rey Special Stadium Study’, which will include comments from the Metropolitano and a summary of the other round of 16 ties.

Copa del Rey quarterfinal draw

This January 19, at 1:00 p.m., the draw for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey from the Luis Aragonés room of the Las Rozas Football City. Sevilla, Athletic Club and Mallorca are the first teams to ensure their presence in the next phase of the tournament. The matches will take place on January 24, with only 8 teams competing for the title in the final on Saturday, April 6 in La Cartuja, Seville. The Draw can be followed in streaming through the RTVE Play platform.