Schedule and where to watch Athletic Club on TV

Athletic Bilbao and UD Las Palmas you see their faces in the San Mamés stadiumin the meeting Wednesday, December 20 which is part of the eighteenth day of LaLiga EA Sports 2023/2024, which is played during the week. The team by Ernesto Valverde wants to maintain its good streak, where it has 32 points in fifth position in the championship, two ahead of its great rival the Royal Society (30) already two of Atlético de Madrid, fourth with 34 but one less game played.

The Bilbao team has a great dynamic of play and results, with nine wins, five draws and three defeats to their credit. It comes from achieving a great 2-0 victory against Atlético de Madrid in San Mamés, merced a los goals from Guruzeta and Nico Williamsrespectively.

El Athletic fell into the first day in San Mamés against Real Madrid (0-2), but then they have managed to add big and important victories at home. The Bilbao team has beaten Real Betis at home (4-2), at Celtic of Vigo (4-3), to the UD Almería (3-0), al Atlético de Madrid (2-0) y al Cadiz (3-0), respectively. However, tied against Getafe (2-2) y Valencia (2-2), so he wants to continue his great journey at home.

Besides, Yeray Alvarez is still injured and it is another very important loss in the center of Bilbao’s defense. Dani Vivian and Aitor Paredes They are being the central couple of the Athletic de Bilbao for much of the season. Nico and Iñaki Williams They continue to be two offensive references for the team from Valverdein addition to having the quality of Jungle Sancet and the scoring nose of Gorka Guruzeta.

The UD Las Palmasfor its part, comes to tie in their fiefdom at the Insular stadium against Cádiz (1-1). The initial goal by Francisco Jesús Crespo was equaled by Chris Ramos in the final stretch of the game. The Canarian team has had a great season and add 25 points in his locker, which has him located in the ninth position in the EA Sports LaLiga championship.

The team by García Pimienta will want to submit at Athletic Bilbao in San Mamés. Of course, the speed and imbalance of the Williams brothersthe contribution of Berenguerthe quality of Sancet or the scoring success of Guruzeta They are some of the great threats in Bilbao.

When is Athletic Club – UD Las Palmas played?

The match is played this Wednesday, December 20, at 9:30 p.m.

Where to watch Athletic Club – UD Las Palmas on TV?

The match can be seen open by GOL Play. You can also see by Movistar LaLiga TV (54) y LaLiga TV BARchannels of the Movistar Plus platform. You can follow all the details of the match live through the Mundo Deportivo website.