schedule, channel and where to watch the Club World Cup final on TV in the USA and Mexico

This Friday, December 22, starting at 1 p.m., the Manchester City de Pep Guardiola will face against Fluminense by Fernando Diniz for the match corresponding to the Club World Cup finalat the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Saudi Arabia.

Los Citizens They have accumulated four games without defeats in all competitions, three wins and a draw, but they left many points along the way that today leave them in fourth position in the Premier League standings. The last time they lost was on December 6, when the Aston Villa defeated him 1-0 on matchday 15. Without a doubt, not being able to count on Erling Haaland It has been a hard blow for the Champions League champion.

On the side of Flu They arrive with a regular present, in which it is difficult for them to be able to play the game that led them to be American champions for the first time in their lives. He won two and lost another two, in his last four games played.

How Manchester City and Fluminense arrive at today’s match

Those led by Guardiola They went to the final of this competition by defeating the Urawa Red Diamonds (Japanese team) 3-0. It must be taken into account that the winner of the Champions classifies directly to the semis instance. The goals were from Marius Hoibraten (goal against), Matthew Kovacic y Bernard Silva.

While those led by Diniz managed to break the streak of two consecutive defeats by beating them in the semis of the Club World Cup a Al Ahly (Egypt team) 2-0. The goals of the Brazilian team were John Arias (penal) and John Kennedy.

Furthermore, this will be the first time in the history of the two clubs that they will face each other, just as it is the first time that both clubs reach the final of the Club World Cupbecause never in their history had they managed to be in this long-awaited cup, not even when it was the Intercontinental Cup.

Manchester City vs Fluminense: time, TV and how to watch the 2023 Club World Cup final online

Manchester City and Fluminense will play on Friday, December 22 for the Club World Cup final, at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium. It will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern USA and can be followed live through FIFA+.

In addition, you will be able to follow all the details of the meeting between the Manchester City and Fluminense in the special coverage that the Mundo Deportivo USA editorial team will offer you.