Schedule of Celestial Phenomena in 2024: Supermoon, Minimoon, and Closest Earth-Moon Distance

TRIBUNKALTIM.CO – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) released the phases of the Moon and the Earth-Moon distance in 2024.

In astronomical studies according to BMKG, the year 2024 offers various interesting phenomena around the Moon, revealing the complex relationship between the phases of the Moon, its distance from Earth, and its position in its orbit.

This phenomenon is explained by variations in the phases of the Moon and differences in distance, which give different visual appearances to observers on Earth.

According to this research, the Moon displays changes in its shape which are known as the phases of the Moon.

There are four main phases, namely new moon, early half full moon, full moon and late half full moon.

Collect bmkg.go.idthe period of revolution of the Moon from the new Moon phase to the early half-full moon, full moon, late half-full moon phase, and back to the new Moon phase is known as the synodic period, which on average lasts 29.53059 days (29 days 12 hours 44 minutes 03 seconds ).

In addition, the Moon’s orbit around the Earth has an elliptical shape, resulting in the closest position being called perige and the farthest position being called apoge.

The period of the Moon’s revolution from perige to apoge and back to perige is called the anomalistic period, which on average takes 27.55455 days.

Because of the difference in the length of these periods, sometimes the Moon will be in the new Moon phase when it is at apogee, while at other times, the Moon will be in the full moon phase when it is at perigee.

This creates unique variations in the Moon’s appearance that can be observed by Earth observers.

Interestingly, 2024 offers an important moment in the dynamics of the Moon.

Through analysis of astronomical data, it can be seen that on March 10 2024, the Moon will reach its closest position from Earth (perige) at 14.05 WIB with a distance of 356,894 km, just 1 hour 55 minutes before the moon enters the new moon phase.

A similar thing happened on February 25 2024 when the Moon was at apoge 406,311 km away at 22.00 WIB, just 26 hours 30 minutes before the Moon entered the full moon phase.

Changes in the Moon’s distance from Earth also affect the relative size of the Moon as seen from Earth.

