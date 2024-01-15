schedule, where to watch the FIFA gala on TV and channel

#schedule #watch #FIFA #gala #channel

Today, Monday, January 15, a new gala of the premios ‘The Best‘. There could be good news for a Spaniard like Rodrigo Hernández, who is nominated among the 23 players FIFPRO’s ideal eleven coinciding with other stars such as Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Jude Bellingham.

Between the finalists of this 2023 edition of The Best awards We have Mbappé, Haaland and Messi, if we look at the men’s category. On the other hand, regarding the favorites to win The Best for the best female player, we have two Spaniards Aitana Bonmatí and Jenni Hermosor which is joined by the Colombian Linda Caicedo.

What time is the The Best 2023 awards gala?

The The Best 2023 awards gala will be held in London and will take place today, Monday, January 15 at 2:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. CT and 11:15 a.m. PT).

Where to watch The Best 2023 Awards on TV

The The Best 2023 awards gala It can be seen on FIFA +, the official channel of the highest organization, which will have the event live for the United States and the entire world.

Where to watch The Best 2023 Awards online

On the other hand, we can also follow The Best 2023 Awards online through MARCA.com where we will tell you minute by minute everything that happens at the FIFA galas.

You can also follow on MARCA.com or Radio MARCA, where we will tell everything live.

Favorite players to win The Best 2023 award

The great favorite for the FIFA gala is the Norwegian Erling Haaland who was the top scorer of the Premier League last season and Champions League champion with Manchester City.

In the women’s category, the top favorite is the Spanish Aitana Bonmatíwho aims to be the successor to Alexia Putellas, who won the award for best player of the year 2022.

Who won The Best 2022 Awards

At the last edition of the FIFA gala, Messi won The Best 2022 award for best player of the year while in the women’s category it was the Spanish Alexia Putellas. In the category of best goalkeeper, the winner went to the Argentine Emiliano Martínez while the best coach went to Escaloni.

Finalists for The Best 2023 awards

Best player of the year

Lionel Messi

Erling Haaland

Kylian Mbappe

Best player of the year

Aitana Bonmatí

Jennifer Hermoso

Linda Caicedo

Nominated for best goalkeeper

Yassine Bounou

Thibaut Courtois

Ederson

Nominated for best goalkeeper

Mackenzie Arnold

Catalina Coll

Mary Earps

Nominated for best coach (men’s category)

Pep Guardiola

Siomen Inzhagi

Luciano Spalletti

Nominated for best coach (female category)