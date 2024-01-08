Schedules ready for the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs

The first round of the postseason includes familiar faces and pending rematches among its six games

The Bills’ victory over the Dolphins at home in a Sunday night game determined the AFC East champion, and with it, the final order of the 14 invitees to the NFL postseason, seven per conference. Before the end of the match, however, the dates and times for the six matches that will make up the Wild Card Round were announced.

With the result in hand of game No. 272 ​​of the regular campaign, the matchups for the first round of the playoffs were defined as follows:

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, Saturday, January 13, 3:30 p.m. Central Mexico time; 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The activity begins with the best wild card of the two that qualified in the AFC North visiting the surprise divisional champion of the South, a team that was very close to being the worst in the entire NFL last year.

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, January 13, 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time; 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The defending Super Bowl champions take the first step toward defending their crown in the playoffs, surprisingly seeded third in the American Conference, a place where they are not used to starting the postseason. Miami lost its last game at home, preventing it from meeting Buffalo again a week later.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, Sunday, January 14, 12:00 p.m. Central Mexico time; 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Buffalo was crowned in the AL East with a last-minute interception, and now it’s time to return home to await the visit of the Steelers, another team that managed to sneak into the playoffs at the last minute, when it seemed to be far from the mid-season postseason. Pittsburgh has won its last three meetings, while Buffalo has triumphed in its last five.

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, January 14, 3:30 p.m. Central Mexico time; 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

One of the great classics of the early modern era of the game, the Cowboys have some unfinished business against the Packers in recent seasons. For starters, no one forgets Dez Bryant’s denied touchdown catch in the 2014 regular-season playoffs, a play that led to a change in the wording of the NFL’s catching rule.

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, Sunday, January 14, 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time; 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The return of Matthew Stafford, with the team he led to a Super Bowl victory, to the place where he began his career as the first overall pick in the 2009 Draft, and where he could not achieve great professional success, will be the main plot for the night’s meeting of the Sunday day. However, we must not forget that Detroit’s current starting quarterback, Jared Goff, was a first-round pick who also led the Rams to a Super Bowl after being the first overall pick in a draft in 2016.

A duel between Super Bowl quarterbacks who swapped uniforms, Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford, appears among the highlights of the Wild Card Round. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, January 15, 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time; 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

In it “Monday Night Football” of ESPNThe reigning NFC champions travel to face the penultimate Super Bowl champions from the National League, after losing five of the last games they played in a regular season that, it seemed, they would dominate from start to finish.

