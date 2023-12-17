Scheikl was two hundredths short of the perfect start

#Scheikl #hundredths #short #perfect #start

Two hundredths of a second is something you could look for and find anywhere in two races, says Michael Scheikl. “I can’t blame myself. There were a few little things that could be decisive in this competition.” The Styrian athlete of the year 2023 was exactly 0.02 seconds behind winner Patrick Pigneter (ITA) at the start of the World Cup. “I’m still very satisfied and it was a great start. Patrick is also an old fox who knows how things work and is always there at the races,” he said after the race in Küthai. The Kindberger conjured up the fastest time on the ice twice during training. “Two hundredths are bitter, but second place makes me positive for the rest of the season. And it’s still better than being half a second behind and not knowing why.” With second place, Scheikl missed his anniversary: ​​It would have been the 50th victory in the World Cup – postponed is not canceled. “Competition stimulates business – and the close time intervals are great for the sport as a whole and show that the standard is very high.”