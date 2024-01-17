Schiphol parking service employee turns out to be a scammer and steals Range Rover | Remarkable

#Schiphol #parking #service #employee #turns #scammer #steals #Range #Rover #Remarkable

Jan 17, 2024 at 2:23 PM Update: 21 minutes ago

A businessman thought he would hand over his Range Rover to a parking service at Schiphol in October, but the service employee turned out to be a scammer. The car worth around 100,000 euros is still not found, the Royal Military Police reported on Wednesday.

The fifty-year-old businessman often used a parking service at the airport. He also wanted to do this in October. He received a call from a so-called parking service employee. The person had his details, such as name, license plate, type of car and journey. In a second telephone conversation, the man agreed on a time slot.

The businessman handed over his Range Rover Sport at the agreed place and time to a slim, dark-skinned twenty-year-old man, according to the military police.

When the businessman asked for his car back from the company on October 26, it turned out that it had never been returned. The GPS data shows that the Range Rover was driving through Hoofddorp on the day of the theft. The navigation system was then turned off. The car has not been seen since.

Beeld: Getty Images

