Schmidt and Rafa’s words: «No player will leave in January»

#Schmidt #Rafas #words #player #leave #January

Roger Schmidt speaking in the press room at Estádio da Luz, after the 3-0 victory over Famalicão, commenting on the words of Rafa, who had said shortly before that he would miss sharing joy with his Benfica colleagues:

«One thing I’m one hundred percent sure of: no player who is playing a lot at Benfica will leave in January. That’s one hundred percent right. Maybe Rafa will leave at the end of the season, we have to wait for his decision. I don’t think it’s right yet, I don’t know. Rafa is an extremely honest human being and it is his choice. Maybe he will leave us. When he made the decision to stay at Benfica last summer, I was very happy. I know that if he wants to leave, he will want to leave as a champion and with titles won. I don’t know what his intention is, but I know he’s still not one hundred percent sure. What I know is that he is totally focused on his work this season at Benfica.”